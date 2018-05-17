Tea at Tapanui

Sunday 13 May. Dying to get out of foggy, grey, cloudy Gore; decision at 2.20pm to drive to Tapanui hoping to find (a) Top Nosh still open and (b) warm, bright sunshine.

Arrive Tapanui: Top Nosh still open [we were only in the nick of time] AND warm, bright sunshine

So we sat down in the diner and waited for TEA, tea for me anyway! It arrived in a very pretty teapot, the type where the teapot sits neatly inside the top of the cup. Cute. And a milk jug with no handle.

No handle? … so pedestrian!

Camera? Oh no … (deep breath)

Smile!

Oops – years of experience in pouring tea but there’s a PUDDLE on the table

Moving on …

C’est la vie!

Photos taken by Nigel. Text by Liz. Exploring Colour (2018)

