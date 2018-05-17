Tea at Tapanui

Sunday 13 May. Dying to get out of foggy, grey, cloudy Gore;  decision at 2.20pm to drive to Tapanui hoping to find (a) Top Nosh still open and (b) warm, bright sunshine.

Arrive Tapanui: Top Nosh still open [we were only in the nick of time] AND warm, bright sunshine

So we sat down in the diner and waited for TEA, tea for me anyway! It arrived in a very pretty teapot, the type where the teapot sits neatly inside the top of the cup. Cute. And a milk jug with no handle.

bty

No handle? … so pedestrian!

bty

Camera? Oh no … (deep breath)

bty

Smile!

bty

Oops – years of experience in pouring tea but there’s a PUDDLE on the table

bty

Moving on …

bty

C’est la vie!

Photos taken by Nigel. Text by Liz. Exploring Colour (2018)

 

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Tea at Tapanui

Add yours

  4. The only thing that could improve this delightful post…finding myself sitting across the table with a teapot too! Benjamin says : “Miss Liz, you are so pretty in the pictures!” We had to open the link to Top Nosh and now both of us want those cupcakes they are tossing around! Thank-you x 2!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: