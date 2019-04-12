Agapanthus Magic

We’ve MOVED to Tapanui from Gore and now live just up the road from Top Nosh. We’re in a small, cosy cottage that we own (as opposed to the larger more modern homes that we’ve rented). Tapanui is a small rural town that we’ve wanted to live in for a long time – we’re both excited to call Tapanui home!

This is why I haven’t been publishing posts lately or even visiting your blogs. It’ll be a slow process easing back into blogging and visiting your blogs again – there’s so many things to sort out. I miss reading your posts and I’ll have been missing out on so many neat things!

In the meantime, here’s a photo of an agapanthus taken yesterday when Nigel and I were walking to Top Nosh. I noticed the old flower head with waterdrops and thought how beautiful it looked. Not having my cellphone with me, I asked Nigel to take photos.

Photos taken by Nigel 11 April 2019 and I’ve done some heavy cropping. Remember we’re now in AUTUMN in New Zealand 🙂

Tight crop around the flower head

A more gentle crop. The agapanthus is outside the RSA building (Returned and Services Association) and near a flagstaff

Context photo (not cropped at all)

This afternoon we took some time off and went to Roxburgh.. we both took photos so I have material for another post – I’ll publish it when I get time to put it together!

Hope you’re doing well and I know many of you will be enjoying the joys of spring in your part of the world. Best wishes!

Text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements