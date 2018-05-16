Spring Blossom Poem

Shortly before I published yesterday’s post of spring blossom photos from NYC, Damien from Paris published this wonderful poem on his blog Deuximepeau; Picturing Poetry.
Here I share Damien’s poem and photograph with his permission. The presentation here differs slightly to his own blog-post.
From: The Burden of Beauty
By Damien B. Donnelly | 14 May, 2018
Deuximepeau; Picturing Poetry
Between the lines and through the lens …
The Burden of Beauty
I
walk under the bloom
As branches bend with beauty,
Not all perfection is weightless,
Even the blossom must bare its
Burden upon a branch
All words and photographs by Damien B. Donnelly
— Reblogged by Liz, Exploring Colour (2018) —
Beautiful photo + Beautiful poem = Beautiful post! Thank-you!
Thank you Ellen! Sum of beauty, lovely 🙂
Wonderful words!
Yes they are! I’m glad you enjoyed the poem Pepix!
