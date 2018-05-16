Spring Blossom Poem

Shortly before I published yesterday’s post of spring blossom photos from NYC, Damien from Paris published this wonderful poem on his blog Deuximepeau; Picturing Poetry.

Here I share Damien’s poem and photograph with his permission. The presentation here differs slightly to his own blog-post.

From: The Burden of Beauty

By Damien B. Donnelly | 14 May, 2018

Deuximepeau; Picturing Poetry

Between the lines and through the lens …

The Burden of Beauty

I

walk under the bloom

As branches bend with beauty,

Not all perfection is weightless,

Even the blossom must bare its

Burden upon a branch

All words and photographs by Damien B. Donnelly

— Reblogged by Liz, Exploring Colour (2018) —



