Castlerock, near Lumsden in Southland. Today. New Zealand

Rock formations along the ridge top of a pastoral hill terrace. Blue sky above and a big oval, soft-edged, grey-and-white cloud above the rocks. Sealed highway in the lower left foreground.

Rock formations along the ridge top of a pastoral hill terrace. Sheep grazing on the hillside. Blue sky above and a big oval, soft-edged, grey-and-white cloud above the rocks.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)