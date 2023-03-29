Castle Rock, at Castlerock.

Southland, New Zealand. 26 March.

Part of a long rocky hill terrace, a wall of rock rising from a flat grassy farm field. Above is blue sky and large spreading cloud.

The front bluff of Castle Rock, a massive buttress rising from left to right in the photo. Interesting ascendant lines run parallel to each other following the slope of the rising rock formation. The rock is mostly grey with some clay-coloured portions. Blue sky and cloud above.

A group of curious cattle, about 20 of them watching me, standing together in their paddock close to the base of Castle Rock. The cattle are all fully black in colour, their shiny noses catching the light!

A separate part of the Castle Rock formation with very steep buttresses and pillars, and interesting patterns of grey and clay colours in the rock. There’s also a substantial overhang. Big blue sky above the ridgeline.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)