Sunday afternoon as we drove back from Black Gully Reserve (12 March), I spotted some bright pink pods of Euonymus. Later we walked back there from home so I could get photos (they’ll be posted another time). And during our walk, along the way, I took photos of anything autumn-y that got my attention. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Outstretched tree branches with foliage hanging down. Most of the leaves are still fully green but a small group in the centre of the photo are golden yellow and in stark contrast to the rest of the foliage.

I crossed the road to see this oddity and it turned out to be a sunflower, bowing deeply! Pink dahlias behind. On the right is the road we’re walking down.. nearly made it out of town and still have to walk past a few farm fields.

Wild apple tree we found by the road; close-up photo of deep red apples, a pretty lichen-y branch, and lots of green apple leaves.

A mob of Clematis seedheads looking like a long-leg spider invasion, although the long white ‘legs’ and red centres also make me think of tentacles.. anemones perhaps (marine ones). Creepy-crawlies!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)