‘Waipiata Man’. A local bloke wanted a fight but Nigel told him to knock it off. Waipiata’s a tiny settlement near Ranfurly and part of the Central Otago Rail Trail. 12 March. New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
New Zealand
Maybe he just wants an oilcan!
