Clyde Shadows

These photos are from our trip to Clyde in Central Otago on 02 April. We arrived for the afternoon and it was bright and sunny, providing some interesting shadows. Clyde’s a lovely town with lots of old schist stone buildings and a gold history dating back to the early 1860s. These days there’s a major hydro dam at Clyde with extensive Lake Dunstan behind the dam. Downstream of the dam the Clutha River follows its long journey through to the south coast. New Zealand.

Here’s a link for a concise overview of Clyde History.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Along with old stone buildings there’s a fair bit of corrugated iron. I like these shadows.

The quirky trees by the wall are natives.. juvenile and maturing lancewoods (Pseudopanex sp.)

Next two photos were taken by Nigel.

Text and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)