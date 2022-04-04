Struck Gold!

Happy to get this shot of a honeybee visiting a kōwhai flower at Dunedin Botanic Garden today in the native collection. I saw a bee enter a flower (and completely disappear up into the flower), got my camera focused and waited for it to back out again 😀 Part of a string of old seed capsules is also in the pic. ~Dunedin, New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

