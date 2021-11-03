While staying at our cottage getaway, we took a walk in the evening along the local road. We came upon these young cattle who took a great interest in what we were up to. They ambled along behind us and when I stopped at their gate they gathered to look at us. We walked on up the road and after a while turned back to return to the cottage.

Again we stopped at the gate and I talked to them, then we carried on and I wondered if they’d follow. They stood and watched us and I laughed that they were too lazy to follow us any more. As we got further down the road they seemed to think it was a great joke and suddenly all of them started galloping across the paddock in a thunder of hooves. Some of them were bucking and playing as they ran! They came to a stand-still by the pond and then started walking sedately toward us. I talked to them a while longer and took their photos. The sky was gaining its sunset colour and the ginger animals glowed rich red. It was a sweet end-of-day experience.

Curious Cattle, Roxburgh East, Central Otago. New Zealand

The curious cattle checking us out.

They watched our return, then decided to go for a gallop. See the tail in the air!

~ best if you click to enlarge the image

Here they’re ambling back to the fence to say hello to us again.

The ginger cattle stood out as the sky took on sunset colours.

A curious and entertaining herd 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)