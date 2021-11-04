Wannabe Escapees

In order to contain your irises a good stock fence is necessary. Sheep mesh is the bare minimum and not really adequate in this situation which is by an open driveway entrance and next to a sealed road. The last thing an owner needs is for their errant irises to escape and become a traffic hazard, risking liability for damages in the event of harm suffered by unsuspecting travellers.

Plotting their next move …

Photos taken by Nigel when we were staying at a cottage in Roxburgh East recently. The irises were on another property just up the road ~ Central Otago, New Zealand

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)