Cause to Pause

We did a little walk in the local bush at Black Gully Reserve, late this afternoon. Here’s two things that made me stop. The first photo was taken at the end of the walkable part of the track. The track should go further but just peters out. Even the track marker has fallen down – along with a sizable piece of branch. The other photo is of a rather nice looking shelf fungus that I spotted, also referred to as bracket fungus. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

I’ll add a couple of links here for two orange fungi posts that I loved seeing today:

Steve Gingold: Orange You Glad Its October #2

Tom Whelan: Orange

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

