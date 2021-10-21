Overhanging Kōwhai Blossom

Kōwhai flowerfall brightens a farm entrance near Ettrick. Roadside showstopper. Old seedpods also visible. Taken 16 Oct by Nigel. Central Otago, New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge.
Text by Liz; photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)
New Zealand
Showstopper indeed! What a magnificent yellow and very cool looking with those dried pods.
Glad you like this Ellen, it’s a particularly nice form of the tree and well-suited to presiding over the entrance 🙂
Beautiful
