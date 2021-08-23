Autumn Rosehip

The birds they sang

At the break of day

Start again

I heard them say

Don’t dwell on what has passed away

Or what is yet to be …

~Leonard Cohen’s ‘Anthem’, first verse

I felt like sharing this verse and a rose hip I photographed at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 19 May, New Zealand. For anyone who’s interested our community Covid cases now number 107. There are none in the South Island.

That is all. Feeling tired. So much going on in the world.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

keyword: rosehip