Autumn Rosehip

The birds they sang
At the break of day
Start again
I heard them say
Don’t dwell on what has passed away
Or what is yet to be …

~Leonard Cohen’s ‘Anthem’, first verse

I felt like sharing this verse and a rose hip I photographed at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 19 May, New Zealand. For anyone who’s interested our community Covid cases now number 107. There are none in the South Island.

That is all. Feeling tired. So much going on in the world.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
  2. I like that verse…something we all need to do if we can. I hope you can take it easy for a while, maybe find refuge from the world with a good book or two. I hope the cases go down soon – stay safe!

    1. Thanks Ann. I got a shock. This US pastor, kind person I follow on social media, asked what’s a whole lot more traumatic than asking kids to wear masks in schools? And his answer was ‘active shooter drills’. He explained his kindergartner had to do one last year, “Escape The School”, and then was so upset he couldn’t sleep in his own bed for a week. I see a woman’s now replied that she’d done them from kindergarten thru high school. I’d no idea they did these things from kindergarten age. I felt stunned and weary with this screwed up world! It was just one thing too many, I’ll be right again tmw 🙂

