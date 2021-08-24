I spied this gorgeous rose hip in Dunedin Botanic Garden, late autumn. Looking closely at the hip while photo-editing, it reminded me of a ‘Red Delicious’ apple ~which we’re probably all familiar with. The deep, dark red, and a few spots. The whole bush was lovely and colourful. The real name of the rose is ‘Falkland’, it’s a hybrid Spinosissima, pre 1936.
Thanks folks for buoying my spirit with your kind comments; y’all are a great community and we need that more than ever. The truth, as I’ve already told some friends via comments, is that I suddenly found out that kids of kindergarten age in the US do active shooter drills and I couldn’t shake my shock. In what I read, a little boy was so upset after a drill that he couldn’t sleep in his own bed for a week. It just came as a big surprise and took me down for a bit ~I’m ok again now 🙂
Rose : ‘Falkland’
You probably already know that the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine? If you know vaccine-hesitant people who were delaying because it was only approved for emergency use – please let them know! I hope they book their vaccine asap.
FDA News Release: FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine
Re trying Ivermectin instead, please DON’T (of course). See ‘You are not a horse’ which is a great Mon 23 Aug article, in the US News of The Guardian and it also links to further reading.
Update 24 Aug: ‘shoreacres’ contributed information about legitimate human use of Ivermectin, hugely beneficial to people in West Africa (see comments below).
I’m glad that the testing and vaccination is going at a good speed. Why some people distrust the vaccine but will eat whatever junk food they’re presented with puzzles me! Hope most folk see sense!
I’m not usually up in the middle of the night responding to posts, but when I read that Guardian article, I couldn’t sleep. The reporting on Ivermectin in the western press has simply brushed away the importance of the drug to a large part of the world. No, it should NOT be used to treat Covid, nor is it a prophylactic for that disease. But to call it a “veterinary drug” while brushing away its use in humans with a sentence of two, hardly tells the whole story.
When I lived in West Africa, three endemic diseases ravaged the population: malaria, Schistosomiasis (caused by a blood fluke hosted by fresh water snails), and Onchocerciasis, or river blindness. I often saw the results, and they weren’t pretty.
The control of Schistosomiasis is based on large-scale treatment of at-risk population groups with a drug called Praziquantel, combined with improving access to safe water, improved sanitation, hygiene education, and snail control.
Onchocerciasis is caused by the parasitic worm Onchocerca volvulus, and it was common when I lived and worked in Liberia. In the human body, the adult worms produce embryonic larvae (microfilariae) that migrate to the skin, eyes and other organs. They move around the human body in the subcutaneous tissue, inducing intense inflammatory responses when they die. Infected people may show symptoms such as severe itching. Some develop eye lesions which can lead to visual impairment and permanent blindness. In most cases, nodules under the skin form around the adult worms.
There is no vaccine or medication to prevent infection with O. volvulus, but between 1974 and 2002 Onchocerciasis was brought under control in West Africa through spraying of insecticides against blackfly larvae, and the large-scale distribution of Ivermectin.The African Programme for Onchocerciasis Control (APOC) launched in 1995 with the objective of controlling Onchocerciasis where it remained endemic, and closed at the end of 2015 after beginning the transition to Onchocerciasis elimination. Its main strategies were vector control and the establishment of large-scale treatment with Ivermectin.
In APOC’s final year, more than 119 million people were treated with Ivermectin, and many countries had greatly reduced the incidence of Onchocerciasis. Those people weren’t horses, but they certainly profited from the appropriate distribution of a very useful drug. A little more information in the press about precisely when the use of Ivermectin is indicated — along with some photos of people suffering from River Blindness — might help to communicate why it shouldn’t be used for a viral infection. It would be better than just repeating, “Don’t be stupid; you’re not a horse.”
The WHO has a section devoted to what they call “Neglected Tropical Diseases.” Some of this information came from their Onchocerciasis page, which you can find here. Now, I’m going back to bed.
Linda, wow! many thanks for sharing so comprehensively from your experience in West Africa and with reference to WHO info. It’s amazing you’ve completed all this in the middle of the night (!) and I’m thankful to benefit from your insight into the massive contribution of Ivermectin to human health in West Africa. It adds a great balance to the overall story to know more about the legitimate human use of Ivermectin – when properly formulated for humans and dispensed to a population in dire need of the treatment. Thank you!
~The horse quote is direct from the FDA (the 3rd hyperlink goes to the FDA tweet that said it) and the tweet links to a FDA web page that references Onchocerciasis. I view the article as being focussed on preventing people rocking up to their local animal-feed store and buying animal formulations of Ivermectin for their own medication, hoping to instead steer them in the direction of the newly fully-approved vaccine. This seems a worthy focus because people trying to self-medicate for Covid with animal-intended formulations of Ivermectin appears to be a genuine problem in the US – not just in the South but also in other states like Oregan which I find mind-boggling!
Lovely rose hips, Liz.
Don’t fret. Those deniers will find another excuse. It’s amazing that so many will refuse a scientifically proven medication yet try something absolutely ridiculous because some moron on the internet claims it works. They’ll eat hot dogs and chicken nuggets but won’t take the vaccine because they don’t know what’s in it.
Thanks so much! Even here it’s a battle against misinformation and disinformation. I’ll probably blog about that soon. I think the Covid disaster in NSW has shown us in NZ what a demon the Delta variant is. The strong support for our sudden lockdown has surprised me. Thousands of people are getting tested each day, and the vaccination program’s been ramped up. It’s good to see this momentum! Yesterday: 35,376 tests nationwide and ~63,000 doses of the vaccine given.
You might want to read the comment I just left. Ivermectin is a proven medication, too; it’s just not an anti-viral.
I just did and thank you. Trying to be generous to the press…it is possible some in the editorial decision making process might have deemed the affirmation of some human usage to encourage uninformed folks to try it. Sometimes a little knowledge is a dangerous thing.And we have seen a few folks die due to that little knowledge.
Of course there is a history of certain poisons being useful in small controlled doses so it is not surprising to learn the information you just shared. I try to make my ingestion of anything based on science and my doctor and not the media.
