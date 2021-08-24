I spied this gorgeous rose hip in Dunedin Botanic Garden, late autumn. Looking closely at the hip while photo-editing, it reminded me of a ‘Red Delicious’ apple ~which we’re probably all familiar with. The deep, dark red, and a few spots. The whole bush was lovely and colourful. The real name of the rose is ‘Falkland’, it’s a hybrid Spinosissima, pre 1936.

Thanks folks for buoying my spirit with your kind comments; y’all are a great community and we need that more than ever. The truth, as I’ve already told some friends via comments, is that I suddenly found out that kids of kindergarten age in the US do active shooter drills and I couldn’t shake my shock. In what I read, a little boy was so upset after a drill that he couldn’t sleep in his own bed for a week. It just came as a big surprise and took me down for a bit ~I’m ok again now 🙂

Rose : ‘Falkland’

You probably already know that the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine? If you know vaccine-hesitant people who were delaying because it was only approved for emergency use – please let them know! I hope they book their vaccine asap.

FDA News Release: FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine

Re trying Ivermectin instead, please DON’T (of course). See ‘You are not a horse’ which is a great Mon 23 Aug article, in the US News of The Guardian and it also links to further reading.

Update 24 Aug: ‘shoreacres’ contributed information about legitimate human use of Ivermectin, hugely beneficial to people in West Africa (see comments below).

Text and photos by Liz