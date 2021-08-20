Reporting on our Covid elimination effort, as well as sharing walking track photos from Black Gully Reserve, Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Today was our big chance, for people outside of Auckland/Coromandel, to perhaps have our alert level reduced with the big announcement by our PM Jacinda Ardern scheduled for 3pm.

I thought there might be a chance of us in the South Island going down a level until I read this morning that 3 positive Covid cases had surfaced in Wellington. I knew that’d scotch it! I don’t think we’d have gone down a level anyway tbh.

There are many possible ‘contacts’ of confirmed cases spread throughout NZ and some of them could yet prove to be infectious like the 3 in Wellington did. So we remain in Level 4 lockdown until Tuesday next week. L4 is strict I believe, compared to most overseas ‘lockdowns’. Local supermarkets, pharmacies, fuel stations and medical centres are open and that’s about it. Schools remain closed. We are told to stay home. We’re not allowed to engage in activities that could result in emergency call-outs like tramping, swimming, surfing, boating or hunting but we can take local exercise like walking, jogging or biking. This time around we’re required to wear a mask when visiting essential services.

Our case numbers have now grown to: 31

Almost 1200 possible Covid contacts identified.

This number excludes contacts from large settings (still being assessed).

On Track

On track when we’re sitting it out at home (not in the bush). This was 23 May.

The Covid/delta variant could still pop up anywhere.

The team of 5 million are not under the jackboot of a fascist government. The vast majority of NZers understand what’s at stake. We collectively choose short-term restrictions in favour of freedom – for all of us to breathe, live, survive. And to support our public health system and the specialists, doctors and nurses who look after us.

I think the chances are good we can once again pull it off! ~ELIMINATION

“In less time than it takes to introduce yourself, delta can already move in, host an unwanted party, and leave your place a mess.”

“Luckily, there is a great way to protect yourself from such obnoxious behaviour: get vaccinated.”

~from an excellent article about getting vaccinated by Joel Rindelaub /The Spinoff

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)