Shocking Pink

Why is a very bright shade of pink “shocking”? Is it because little girls are supposedly made of “sugar and spice and all things nice” and bright, vivid pink is too LOUD and NOT nice? What other colour is called “shocking” .. I don’t recall the term being consistently applied to any other colour!

Flower pics taken at Maple Glen garden, Southland, New Zealand ~04 April 2021

Abutilon flowers are sure to please people who prefer a gentle pink ..

Some folks are apparently shocked (and even offended) by the vivid pink hair of a woman scientist in New Zealand who’s been very prominent in science communication to the general public, most notably in the response to Covid-19. Her name is Dr Siouxsie Wiles. Her name and appearance are familiar to practically all New Zealanders and were even before she was awarded 2021 New Zealander of the Year on 31 March. The vast majority of us are enormously grateful to her but she’s suffered ongoing hate attacks over the past year. Remember to appreciate and support high profile people like Siouxsie who work hard publicly for our common good – there’s so much more going on for them than what we know!

These two articles about her are good introductory reading and really interesting:

1. Siouxsie Wiles stepped up as New Zealand locked down ~via University of Auckland

Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles is New Zealander of the Year after explaining the science of the Covid-19 pandemic to this country and sometimes the world.

2. Siouxsie Wiles: Reflections from the rollercoaster, one year after my first collaboration with Toby Morris ~via The Spinoff

On March 9 2020, the first Covid-19 collaboration by Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris was published. Twelve whiplash months on, Siouxsie ranks the good, the not so good, and the downright ridiculous.

Fyi here’s the paragraph about the hate:

“As a woman with opinions on the internet, I’ve obviously come across haters before. But it didn’t prepare me for what I’ve experienced over the last year. Some days the deluge of hate has been overwhelming. I’ve had threats and hateful messages via email, text, my work voicemail, as well as on social media. I’m a fat pink-haired witch. A clown. A Satanist. A Covid celebrity. There’s even a guy in Dunedin who thinks I’m lying about my PhD because he can’t find it on the internet. The thing is, I haven’t done anything wrong. So, I’m just going to keep being me, and try to remember that while they may be loud, the haters are in the minority.”

PHOTO CREDIT for the last photo …

Siautu Alefaio and Siouxsie Wiles /18 Nov 2020 /Royal Society Te Apārangi /cc-by-3.0 /wikimedia

Text and flower photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)