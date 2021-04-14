Shocking Pink

Why is a very bright shade of pink “shocking”? Is it because little girls are supposedly made of “sugar and spice and all things nice” and bright, vivid pink is too LOUD and NOT nice? What other colour is called “shocking” .. I don’t recall the term being consistently applied to any other colour!
Flower pics taken at Maple Glen garden, Southland, New Zealand ~04 April 2021
Abutilon flowers are sure to please people who prefer a gentle pink ..
Some folks are apparently shocked (and even offended) by the vivid pink hair of a woman scientist in New Zealand who’s been very prominent in science communication to the general public, most notably in the response to Covid-19. Her name is Dr Siouxsie Wiles. Her name and appearance are familiar to practically all New Zealanders and were even before she was awarded 2021 New Zealander of the Year on 31 March. The vast majority of us are enormously grateful to her but she’s suffered ongoing hate attacks over the past year. Remember to appreciate and support high profile people like Siouxsie who work hard publicly for our common good – there’s so much more going on for them than what we know!
These two articles about her are good introductory reading and really interesting:
1. Siouxsie Wiles stepped up as New Zealand locked down ~via University of Auckland
Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles is New Zealander of the Year after explaining the science of the Covid-19 pandemic to this country and sometimes the world.
2. Siouxsie Wiles: Reflections from the rollercoaster, one year after my first collaboration with Toby Morris ~via The Spinoff
On March 9 2020, the first Covid-19 collaboration by Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris was published. Twelve whiplash months on, Siouxsie ranks the good, the not so good, and the downright ridiculous.
Fyi here’s the paragraph about the hate:
“As a woman with opinions on the internet, I’ve obviously come across haters before. But it didn’t prepare me for what I’ve experienced over the last year. Some days the deluge of hate has been overwhelming. I’ve had threats and hateful messages via email, text, my work voicemail, as well as on social media. I’m a fat pink-haired witch. A clown. A Satanist. A Covid celebrity. There’s even a guy in Dunedin who thinks I’m lying about my PhD because he can’t find it on the internet. The thing is, I haven’t done anything wrong. So, I’m just going to keep being me, and try to remember that while they may be loud, the haters are in the minority.”
*****
PHOTO CREDIT for the last photo …
Siautu Alefaio and Siouxsie Wiles /18 Nov 2020 /Royal Society Te Apārangi /cc-by-3.0 /wikimedia
Text and flower photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Wow, those flowers are real eye-openers! Heck, it’s fun to go overboard once in a while. Nice photos! I’ve never seen anyone spell their name like that scientist, except for a really good punk-rock band from years ago, Siouxsie & the Banshees. And in high school my (younger) sister liked a singer here whose stage name is Pink.
As always it’s wonderful to visit your blog..👌🏻
I love this posting, Liz, and the way that you approached so many different aspects of “pinkness.” I like bright colors and for much of my life I felt constrained from wearing pink, because it was a “girl” color. (At a certain point in my life I had a fondness for wearing bright orange socks.) I now have multiple pink shirts and don’t really care what others think about that. I remember being introduced by you to Siouxsie Wiles almost a year ago and was immediately impressed by her approach to covid-19, which was in sharp contrast to what was going on in the US at the time. A lot of folks are too afraid of standing out, in my humble view, and I am in favor of people expressing themselves in individual ways. I think that I have mentioned to you before that my current car is an Ignition Orange KIA Soul and my previous one was a Solar Yellow Toyota Matrix. One of the advantages of having a brightly colored car is that I can find it easily in a parking lot full of drab colors. 🙂
You got me wondering, so I googled it and the term ‘shocking pink’ came from an Italian designer named Schiaparelli in 1937. During WWII, when fashion colours were restrained, she used bold designs and bright shocking pink. It led to her being hired as the costume designer for the film Moulin Rouge in 1952. Interesting.
I can’t think of any other “shocking” colours
No, I couldn’t either!
The aster in the first photo looks like one I have here. I love its blaze of colour – and Siouxsie Wiles wonderful pink hair too. Hope she manages to ignore the ridiculous haters! They really need to keep their noses in their own business and let her get on with hers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re so fortunate to have Siouxsie – she came to us from the UK! Exciting to know you have that aster Ann, it’s a real beauty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impossible to tell if it is the same aster, because there are so many, but it certainly looks it! I’m glad that there are good folks who appreciate Siouxsie too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good expansion on the colour theme – I was only expressing yesterday that I admired people who died their hair impossible colours – if yo are going to dye it why not have fun?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why not indeed? Thanks Derrick!
