Tonight a spectacular photo arrived in my Twitter feed via Dr. Dean Nicolle whose Twitter bio reads: Eucalyptologist (gum nut). Botanist, arborist, ecologist & author, specialising in the eucalypts. Creator & curator of Currency Creek Arboretum. Adelaide, Australia.
Website: Calyptra
Twitter: @DeanNicolle1
This bright colourful tree trunk is a rainbow gum (Eucalyptus deglupta).
The large vertical image is the photo Dean tweeted. I’ve resized and saved at a smaller file size. Fabulous colours!
Horizontal images are crops I’ve taken from Dean’s photo, saved at higher quality than the vertical.
~ original photo by Dr. Dean Nicolle; used here with permission.
Click on any image to enlarge.
Text by Liz, photo by Dean Nicolle; Exploring Colour (2021)
Wow.
LikeLike
Wow, that is something!
LikeLike
That’s amazing, I’ve never seen such a tree!
LikeLike