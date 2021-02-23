Summer Joy

Wherever you are in New Zealand you’re never that far from the sea. Sunday was a perfect summer day and I told Nigel how much I’d like to go to Fortrose, about an hour and a half drive from home. On the way I photographed the kniphofias that featured in two recent posts. There’s a lovely cafe at Fortrose and while they prepared our order I wandered over the road to the beach and got carried away with all the interesting things to see!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Fortrose

Toetoes Estuary at the mouth of the Mataura River (the ocean’s beyond the gap that you can see toward the left).

A couple of lads and an oystercatcher busy in the shallows.

I heard a four-wheeler approaching and got ready to take the shot as it came by. Success, and the bonus of a pet dog that I didn’t know was there until seeing the image on my laptop!

People in a fishing boat turned up on the other side of the estuary, and a duck in the foreground.

Before descending to Fortrose I got a photo of this sign at the top of the hill. Fortrose is the southern gateway to the fabulous area known as The Catlins. The whole area is a scenic wonder of rainforest, beaches, native wildlife, fossils, waterfalls, rivers and stunning coastal views.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)