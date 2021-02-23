Gracious Homestead

We recently happened upon this beautiful old homestead that dates back to 1906 while aimlessly driving out in the country on a back road. No historic signs or anything, just a privately owned beautiful old house. The owners were lovely and allowed us to have a look at their garden area around the home. Prior to that we’d met the neighbour (previous owner) who’d rescued it from ongoing deterioration. It was such a pleasure to find this! Clutha District, New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)