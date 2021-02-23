Gracious Homestead

We recently happened upon this beautiful old homestead that dates back to 1906 while aimlessly driving out in the country on a back road. No historic signs or anything, just a privately owned beautiful old house. The owners were lovely and allowed us to have a look at their garden area around the home. Prior to that we’d met the neighbour (previous owner) who’d rescued it from ongoing deterioration. It was such a pleasure to find this! Clutha District, New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

4 thoughts on “Gracious Homestead

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: