Ebb And Flow

Our first visit to the ocean end of Fortrose. We drove through the golf course and the road opened out to a carpark and large open public area. We had a fabulous time exploring here – so much to see! Ocean meeting southern end of South Island, and channel through to Toetoes Estuary. 21 February 2021. The Catlins, Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The little dot against the sky toward the right is a trig point.

These first four photos were taken by Nigel.

Last two photos taken by me. In the last photo I was standing below the trig point and the tiny distant figure is Nigel who’d wandered back to the ocean side.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)