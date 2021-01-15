Prickles and Petals

It so happens that I photographed these cacti in winter (end of June) and again in summer (26 Dec). On the summer visit the long, lanky cactus had produced a beautiful flower!

My photos are taken in the Winter Garden Glasshouse, Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

Their website refers to the cacti and succulents area as the west wing 🙂

“Cacti are mainly found in deserts of the Americas and have adapted in many weird and wonderful ways to the extreme environments that they live in.”

Click on any photo to enlarge.

26 Dec 2020

26 June 2020

25 June 2020

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020/2021)

