Shape of a Smile

I was intrigued by this friendly old house at Colac Bay, Western Southland, New Zealand. Initially I noticed the quizzical eyebrows but didn’t notice the Mona Lisa ‘smile’ until I did the editing 🙂
What you may think is an odd-looking tree is a native cabbage tree or Cordyline australis. If you’re from the UK or Ireland you may have seen them around, often called ‘palms’ .. which they’re not haha!
Photos taken 09 Jan 2021.
Home Sweet Home
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Definitely looks like a rather sad smile, Liz! Funny thing about that tree… here in Florida we have Cabbage Palms, also called Sabal Palms http://www.sfrc.ufl.edu/extension/4h/plants/Cabbage_palm/index.html. And, as a relatively new Floridian, I’ve learned Palms are also not trees.
Thanks for the link, there’s a lot of similarities in the way humans use the Cabbage Palms and our Cabbage Trees!
It didn’t take much work at all for the owner of that house to bring a smile to the face of all those who pass by the house. I love it.
Likewise!
What fun to run across this unexpected bit of whimsy by a farmer, definitely prompts a smile here, too!
Haha .. glad to share a smile 🙂
One of the pleasures of editing is finding those unnoticed details. I smiled right back at the house; clearly, the sheep find it approachable. Maybe they were as charmed by its smile.
I agree. Perhaps they think it’s ‘sheepish’ 🙂
How cute!
