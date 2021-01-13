Shape of a Smile

I was intrigued by this friendly old house at Colac Bay, Western Southland, New Zealand. Initially I noticed the quizzical eyebrows but didn’t notice the Mona Lisa ‘smile’ until I did the editing 🙂

What you may think is an odd-looking tree is a native cabbage tree or Cordyline australis. If you’re from the UK or Ireland you may have seen them around, often called ‘palms’ .. which they’re not haha!

Photos taken 09 Jan 2021.

Home Sweet Home

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)