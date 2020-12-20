When we enjoyed the surprise view of the yellow-flowered Southern Rata on 09 December 2020, there was another surprise for us – we saw a White Rata as well! This is Bartlett’s rata, (Metrosideros bartlettii). According to the curator of the native plant collection, this is an extremely rare species from Northland. Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Info Source: Festive flowerings / ODT 19 Dec 2014
Click on either photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
So interested in this Liz. I’m keen to follow the progress of the Crimson Trail work for the Southern Rata. Project Crimson. Lovely to see & hear about these trees.
Oh thank you Kay, honestly you’ve made my day! Got a cold and been feeling down today, now I’m feeling some joy 🙂
Oh no. Feel better real soon. Glad I could help albeit unknowingly.
Hope you feel better soon, Liz!
