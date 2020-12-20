White Rata

When we enjoyed the surprise view of the yellow-flowered Southern Rata on 09 December 2020, there was another surprise for us – we saw a White Rata as well! This is Bartlett’s rata, (Metrosideros bartlettii). According to the curator of the native plant collection, this is an extremely rare species from Northland. Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Info Source: Festive flowerings / ODT 19 Dec 2014

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

