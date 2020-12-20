Merry NZ Christmas

These photos of New Zealand flora were all taken by me at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 09 Dec 2020, in the native plant collection. This is my Christmas blog-post, like a Christmas card. Thank you for visiting and to those who’ve been with me for longer – I value your return visits. To the regulars who take the time to stop and chat via the comments, thank you for your friendship.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Festive.

Decoration.

Shining star.

Baubles.

White Christmas.

Best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 🙂

These are all NZ native plants … do you roughly know what they are?

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

  1. Your ‘baubles’ look somewhat like some of our daleas when they’re in bud. And the ‘white Christmas’ is lovely! Red and green may be the traditional seasonal colors, but I do love that white.

  3. Lovely images! They make me feel that spring and summer can’t be so far away. 🙂 And I enjoy being able to chat with you via our blogs – it’s been especially important this year. I hope that you and Nigel have a happy, safe, and healthy Christmas and New Year!

  4. Hi Liz. Your photos and words always bring back happy memories of our visit to NZ last year. We’d love to return but I suspect we’ll never manage it, so your posts have a special value. Thank you. Have a wonderful Christmas, and a happy and healthy New Year. Stay safe, my friend.

