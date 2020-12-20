Merry NZ Christmas

These photos of New Zealand flora were all taken by me at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 09 Dec 2020, in the native plant collection. This is my Christmas blog-post, like a Christmas card. Thank you for visiting and to those who’ve been with me for longer – I value your return visits. To the regulars who take the time to stop and chat via the comments, thank you for your friendship.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Festive.

Decoration.

Shining star.

Baubles.

White Christmas.

Best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 🙂

These are all NZ native plants … do you roughly know what they are?

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)