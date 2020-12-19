Yellow Southern Rata

Wandering around the native plant collection at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 09 December 2020, we looked up and were surprised to see the yellow form of southern rata in flower! We had no idea it would be flowering this early in the season. The usual colour you come across is red so it was very special to see this (and not only that, there was a white-flowered rata as well which I’ll put into another post). New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Yellow-flowered form of southern rata

Metrosideros umbellata

The rata was high up so when I took this shot I wasn’t to know I’d captured a couple of bumblebees – welcome bonus!

The flowers are high above Nigel’s head …

Next two photos taken by Nigel …

In spring the field behind Nigel is full of daffodils, lovely area here.

I found an article in the Otago Daily Times (19 Dec 2014) about natives flowering in the festive season and it’s by the curator of the native plant collection. It includes a photo of the yellow-flowered rata and mentions both the yellow and white forms. Here’s a link: Festive flowerings

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)