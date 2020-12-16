Pattern Plant

I’ve photographed this plant many times but the photos haven’t turned out well before. On this day, 08 December 2020, the plant wasn’t too dense and it was backlit. I love the pattern of the stems and foliage!

It’s in the South African garden at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. I wondered if it’s a horsetail (Equisetum species) and was going to ask y’all about it –but then Nigel gave me the answer. He managed to find a small label in the bed in 2017 and it is … Elegia capensis or ‘horsetail restio’.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Nigel gave me two (very good) photos of this same plant, taken in 2017.

30 September 2017

17 December 2017

For more information see this South African web page about Elegia capensis.

At a certain time in the year the plants “whisper” to the garden around them!

