Brighton Beach

This beach is on the south coast, not far south of Dunedin. There’s a settlement at Brighton, a dairy, and a motor camp by the river. These photos were taken on our Wedding Anniversary 07 December. I included one photo from this beach in that post (our shadows on the sand). New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

These photos (1-4) were all taken from a cliff top; 1 and 3 were taken by Nigel.

These photos were taken on the beach (we’d climbed a wooden stairway to reach the cliff top).

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)