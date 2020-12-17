Colour and Texture

Gold/orange: Alstroemeria, commonly called the Peruvian lily or Lily of the Incas. Available in a wide range of colours.

Pink/red: Astrantia, commonly called masterwort or Hattie’s pincushion!

Lemon yellow/thistle-like seedhead: Urospermum dalechampii

Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Photos taken 7-9 December 2020.

–taken by Liz except for photo 4 by Nigel.

Next: note the thistle-like seedhead (edge of the garden, bottom of photo).

Next three photos: the thistle-like seedhead.

Below are the flowers that produce the thistle-like seedheads.

The flowers and seedheads of this plant are lovely!

Text and photos by Liz – except photo 4 by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)