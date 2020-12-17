Colour and Texture

Gold/orange: Alstroemeria, commonly called the Peruvian lily or Lily of the Incas. Available in a wide range of colours.

Pink/red: Astrantia, commonly called masterwort or Hattie’s pincushion!

Lemon yellow/thistle-like seedhead: Urospermum dalechampii

Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Photos taken 7-9 December 2020.
–taken by Liz except for photo 4 by Nigel.

Next: note the thistle-like seedhead (edge of the garden, bottom of photo).

Next three photos: the thistle-like seedhead.

Next: recommend to click x2 on the image to get the full enlargement.

Below are the flowers that produce the thistle-like seedheads.
The flowers and seedheads of this plant are lovely!

Text and photos by Liz – except photo 4 by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

  1. Wonderful! We can easily find the alstromeria here in the grocery stores. It’s not only lovely, it’s relatively inexpensive, and it tends to last for quite some time in a vase.

