We drove through Kelso this afternoon and in a field by the road was a small herd of one of our favourite bovine breeds – belted galloways or ‘belties’. Being smaller and less likely to scare them, I said to Nigel I’d get out and take photos. Far from me scaring them, they all trooped over to stare at me curiously from the fence! Nigel took a few photos of the encounter from the car. New Zealand.

Cute faces.

Watching me.

Trooping over to say hello.

What’s this human up to?

My audience.

Well-grown calves still staying close to the security of mum.

More cute faces.

This is the site of the town of Kelso, destroyed by floods and abandoned in 1980. I’ve done several posts about the site and the history of the town.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz (except for those showing me – taken by Nigel)

