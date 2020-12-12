Summer Fruit

Cherries, apricots and tomatoes bought today from the Big Cherry orchard in Roxburgh. The cherries are way more delicious than I expected for this early in the season, a variety called ‘samba’. Central Otago, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Part of the delight of living in Central eh! Looking really good. Export quality? Are they exporting fruit this season?
The cherries appear export quality Kay, really beautiful. I’ve no idea if they’ll be exporting this year. What a treat!
