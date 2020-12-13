Christmas In The Park

Not long after midday we popped into Gore Gardens to look at flowers and found it’s the day for the Santa Parade which finished at the gardens so it was unexpectedly busy! We found some lovely flowers and I also enjoyed the happy hubbub of many families coming together to enjoy Christmas fun with the kids.

People aren’t wearing masks because we don’t have community transmission of Covid-19 in New Zealand. We are free to mix and mingle without fear. Although it’s summer now, today had a strong cold wind so most of us were dressed up accordingly. Gore, Southland.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Primula vialii. Such an unusual flower, it always takes me by surprise!

Beautiful red rose (didn’t notice a label). Nigel steadied it for me due to the wind.

Lovely geranium, I admired both the flowers and foliage.

Context shot of the same Primula vialii.

Here’s ‘Donut Dude’ hehe! The long queue is for the ‘Blue Boy’ ice-cream van, and overhead gulls glide, ever on the alert for food.

Bouncy castles for the youngsters.

People in fantastic Steampunk attire. Love the octopus creature – top hat with a couple of shiny metallic eyes and wrap-around ‘legs’! So funny 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)