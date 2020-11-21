Bouquet of Sharpened Pencils

Ok, so I stole my title from a line in the movie You’ve Got Mail but these ‘Woodland Pencils’ are seriously wonderful! I found them displayed for sale in a cafe we visited today, TurQuoise CaFe right by the main road in the Ettrick orchard area, Central Otago. If you’re going that way don’t miss this superb cafe – it’s an old orchard packhouse – now painted bright blue! New Zealand.

The pencils are giant, I just wanted to take a bunch and start drawing!

Big, bold vibrant colours 🙂

And would you believe, while we were there the maker arrived with a carton of wooden toys to show the cafe owner. Joy! 🙂

Here’s a new toy out of the box (prototype), a young relative of the maker will be the lucky recipient. We all loved it and I imagine it’d sell really well.

How cool is this? The strings run right through so you can adjust the posture of this tech-cutie robot .. wide-eyed at all the attention!

Let me introduce you to the new business (April 2020) behind these and other creations – RNR Designs based in Invercargill – their Facebook page:

@RNRdesignsNZ

Reminder: I’ve previously posted photos of the absolutely fabulous TurQuoise CaFe. We’ve visited several times this year and owner Lorraine does wonderful food! Today we both chose feijoa cake served with sauce and yoghurt to have inside, and we bought 2x ginger slice and 2x cranberry/nut/chocolate slice to keep for later.

@turquoisecaf [Facebook page]

Here’s a photo I took back in January this year.

Text by Liz, photos 1-3 by Nigel, photo 4 by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

