Back Country Otago

Central Otago back country is wonderful to explore, exhilarating to experience. Yesterday we drove to Roxburgh, crossed the hydro dam across the Clutha River, and continued on the east side of the river with the intention of looping back to town. But then we saw a side road heading off into what looked like interesting country … and eventually we got right to the end – where there were just farm gates into various paddocks.

I took this photo as we were returning, a spot we’d noted would be worth stopping at. It was very windy and the grass in the photo was streaming away from me in the wind, the grass patterns constantly changing.

Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand.

The spiky mounds are native Aciphylla, or ‘wild Spaniard’ / speargrass, they have wickedly sharp points on the foliage (the central one has an old flower stalk rising above it).

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

