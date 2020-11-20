Beautiful Cistus Probably Cistus ladanifer var. petiolatus ‘Bennett’s White’, Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. 24 Oct 2020. Love the melted butter look! Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “Beautiful Cistus” Add yours I see that these are also called “rock roses.” It reminds me very much of the little roses that grow wild around our Minnesota cabin, although ours are pink. Here’s an example: https://krikitarts.wordpress.com/2015/06/25/a-rose-by-many-other-names/ LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Pretty rose! There’s pink cistus too, probably the cistus I see most often. Have a nice weekend! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply You too, Liz. Today was gorgeous, our first day at the (Milford) beach with a couple of the grands. It felt almost like summer, although it’s still ten days away. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
I see that these are also called “rock roses.” It reminds me very much of the little roses that grow wild around our Minnesota cabin, although ours are pink. Here’s an example: https://krikitarts.wordpress.com/2015/06/25/a-rose-by-many-other-names/
Pretty rose! There’s pink cistus too, probably the cistus I see most often. Have a nice weekend!
You too, Liz. Today was gorgeous, our first day at the (Milford) beach with a couple of the grands. It felt almost like summer, although it’s still ten days away.
