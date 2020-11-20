Beautiful Cistus

Probably Cistus ladanifer var. petiolatus ‘Bennett’s White’, Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. 24 Oct 2020. Love the melted butter look! Click on photo to enlarge.

      1. You too, Liz. Today was gorgeous, our first day at the (Milford) beach with a couple of the grands. It felt almost like summer, although it’s still ten days away.

