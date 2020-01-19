Turquoise Cafe

This cafe popped up out-of-the-blue! We were en route to Roxburgh yesterday when I saw a flash of blue out my side window and the word ‘cafe’. This is Ettrick orchard country and I hadn’t seen anything bright blue before. I asked Nigel to turn around and sure enough there’s a new cafe (only been open for six weeks). The old red and white orchard shed has been re-purposed into a beautiful blue cafe 🙂

Very bright, cheery place to relax and lovely food at the counter. I chose a delicious lemon curd and cream cheese muffin and Nigel had fruit cake. Hot drinks come in nice big mugs and you can sit back and enjoy the country peace and quiet. Bliss!

True Blue

— how could you resist blue like this?

And for the record we never ended up making it to Roxburgh, haha.

Turquoise Cafe from the driveway (Roxburgh end of the building).

turquoise_cafe_01

The bright blue side, parallel to the highway, is very eye-catching!

turquoise_cafe_02

Hard to miss seeing the new cafe unless you’re travelling with your eyes shut.

turquoise_cafe_03

Oh, those flowers … blooming beautiful!

turquoise_cafe_04

Next is Nigel’s photo (stitched). Click on the photo to enlarge.

The owner explained to me how difficult it had been to decide on a name when she was inspired by the colour of her new sideboard cabinet (inside the cafe). The flowers on the cabinet look familiar don’t they? (see photos above).

turquoise_cafe_06

We parked at the back of the cafe by the apple trees. Photo by Nigel.

What more do you need? So bright and cheerful. LOVE.

turquoise_cafe_08

turquoise_cafe_09

The pennants above the counter are special – these birds are either extinct (the huia in the centre) or rare/endangered like the mohua (LHS) or red-crowned parakeet / kakariki (RHS). As an aside, I’ve read that mohua are in the Blue Mountains, Tapanui.

Click on photo to enlarge.

turquoise_cafe_10

Various apple varieties and occasional vege sign.

turquoise_cafe_11

I lived on an orchard when very young. Apples were packed into wooden boxes and big labels like these were stuck on the front of each apple box. I’d often ride back to the packing shed sitting in an empty apple box (on a trailer, towed behind the tractor).

turquoise_cafe_12

‘Red band’ gumboots are iconic farmer footwear in New Zealand. Kiddies boots in an inside corner, adult boots sitting in the outside porch.

turquoise_cafe_13

Retro apple poster and orchard equipment.

turquoise_cafe_14

Took this just before we left, the mountain ridgeline clearly visible behind the cafe.

turquoise_cafe_15

We’ll be regular visitors to Turquoise Cafe as its just the right distance when we want a break from Tapanui, a lovely drive and a great cafe destination.

Further Information

Facebook page:   TurQuoise CaFe

Text and photos by Liz unless otherwise attributed; Exploring Colour (2020)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: