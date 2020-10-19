Small rural town (population ~800) 12km from Balclutha. The mighty Clutha River flows through Balclutha, then winds its way past Kaitangata (‘Kai’). We took a drive out there yesterday, 18 October 2020. Clutha District, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge
Hut and jetty by the Clutha River, at Kai.
Where we’d stopped, I noticed native Pittosporum flowers.
Flash community centre completed in 2019, owned by the community (not by the District Council). Oamaru stone. Gorgeous-looking building! They fundraised one million dollars for this. Capacity for 300 people.
Down at the riverside, right in town, I found a whitebait net. The owner came down to check it and allowed me to take a photo. No catch though.
Outside the town I took photos of a lovely bridge I’d noticed when we drove in. Single-lane bridge controlled by traffic lights – the high arch means drivers can’t see the other end of the bridge.
Looking back toward Kaitangata.
Larger view of the Pittosporum already shown.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
What a cool-looking bridge. It is a little scary not to be able to see the other end of the bridge and having to trust that folks traveling from the other way are paying attention to the traffic lights. In my area I see way too many distracted drivers, often peering at their cellphones, who don’t pay attention to traffic signs and signals.
That’s a marvellous-looking community centre – the locals must be really proud of their achievement and I bet they really enjoy using it. 🙂 I used to have a lovely bronze pittosporum (Tom Thumb) in the garden but it didn’t survive an unusually cold winter. Maybe I should try again…
Loving that bridge Liz, so great that you shared this photo so we can all enjoy its beauty. Hope it are both keeping well ☘️💚
Thanks for sharing your nice outing. We have a couple of pittos in our garden too, and we love their almost-black flowers. I’ve been meaning to do a study of them (at CD’s urging), and that has now moved up a big notch in my priority list.
How cool! Do they provide a nice fragrance?
