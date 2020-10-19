Small rural town (population ~800) 12km from Balclutha. The mighty Clutha River flows through Balclutha, then winds its way past Kaitangata (‘Kai’). We took a drive out there yesterday, 18 October 2020. Clutha District, New Zealand.

Hut and jetty by the Clutha River, at Kai.

Where we’d stopped, I noticed native Pittosporum flowers.

Flash community centre completed in 2019, owned by the community (not by the District Council). Oamaru stone. Gorgeous-looking building! They fundraised one million dollars for this. Capacity for 300 people.

Down at the riverside, right in town, I found a whitebait net. The owner came down to check it and allowed me to take a photo. No catch though.

Outside the town I took photos of a lovely bridge I’d noticed when we drove in. Single-lane bridge controlled by traffic lights – the high arch means drivers can’t see the other end of the bridge.

Looking back toward Kaitangata.

Larger view of the Pittosporum already shown.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)