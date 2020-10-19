Pretty Goats, Grazing Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland. New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Pretty Goats, Grazing” Add yours That grass looks so lush and green, just right for grazing. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Spring in Southland is good for grass! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
That grass looks so lush and green, just right for grazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spring in Southland is good for grass!
LikeLiked by 1 person