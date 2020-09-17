Just Up The Road

Other photos taken when we visited the Beaumont Bridge on the Clutha River, and subsequently drove on to Lawrence. We stopped so that I could take photos of “frightened trees” and Nigel while sitting in the car, managed to get a photo of a sweet-looking white horse.

Clutha District, New Zealand. 16 September 2020.

“Frightened trees”. Old macrocarpa trees with cut firewood stacked underneath.

Clutha River upstream of Beaumont Bridge.

Approaching Beaumont Bridge from the Raes Junction side.

And lastly, from the Lawrence side.

SHOUT – OUT

It’s a  BIG DAY  today for my poet friend Damien B. Donnelly. He’s launching his  FANTASTIC debut poetry collection:   EAT THE STORMS

And companion photos:   THE VISUAL STORM – OUT WEST

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

