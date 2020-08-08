Daring Daffodil

This continues my previous post Hint Of Spring. I mentioned then that I’d spotted a mature daffodil flower and asked Nigel to photograph it. The flower was down low among old grass stems so it took some effort on his part to get the shots. Photos taken 05 August by Nigel. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Nigel (my OH) is a New Zealand landscape architect website | blog

Daffodil Art

I’d also like to share some beautiful daffodil art by Auckland artist Celeste Sterling. She tweeted the following art this morning so I had time to get her permission before sharing it on my post this evening. Enjoy!

Nature print by Celeste Sterling, Twitter: @celestesterling

With Celeste’s response came a second image, with this message:

Here is a pic of the whole artwork, nature printed with a combination of daffodils, erlicheer and other garden plants.

Further Information

Last paragraph from Celeste’s biography (at her blog) …

In 2009 she returned to Auckland to study painting and began a series of abstract paintings about climate change. The desire to incorporate ecological concerns in her work in a more direct way led to the development of the leaf paintings. These use a nature printing technique whereby foliage is painted and printed by hand onto surfaces. The artworks created by this process reflect a lifelong passion for the natural environment, botany and ecology.

It’s a privilege to introduce you to Celeste’s art and I’m so pleased she’s a fellow WordPress blogger! Celeste has a very beautiful blog at: CELESTE STERLING

Text by Liz, first photos by Nigel, daffodil art by Celeste Sterling

Exploring Colour (2020)