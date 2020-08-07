Hint of Spring

A couple of days ago Nigel and I walked up the road together on a sunny, relatively warm winter afternoon and I was delighted to spot emerging daffodils. I didn’t have a camera but asked Nigel to get some shots. Soon after seeing the bud I also saw a mature flower but we’ll stay with the bud for this post.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. We were outside the same field where we photographed the colchicum and dahlia flowers in autumn.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)