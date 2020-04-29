Live For The Day

These leaves put on a blazing, bright display before the inevitable fall, to lie around in the litter and eventually decay. To me they say …

Live for the day, brighten each moment, be brave! Don’t worry too much about tomorrow, else you’ll forfeit the joy of today.

Photos taken by Nigel during our local walk on Anzac Day 25 April 2020

— Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

