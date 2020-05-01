Nautilus Nemo Time

Mobilis In Mobili … well what can I say about this amazing experience of another world created by Damien B. Donnelly, an extravaganza of Short Film and original poetry based on 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne. I’m completely lost for words, I loved this short film SO MUCH! Anyone would surely enjoy but if you’re a lover of Steam Punk then you just gotta see this !!! Please.

Here’s the link: MOBILIS IN MOBILI

Images cropped from a photo by Damien B. Donnelly