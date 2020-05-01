Nautilus Nemo Time

Mobilis In Mobili … well what can I say about this amazing experience of another world created by Damien B. Donnelly, an extravaganza of Short Film and original poetry based on 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne. I’m completely lost for words, I loved this short film SO MUCH! Anyone would surely enjoy but if you’re a lover of Steam Punk then you just gotta see this !!! Please.
Here’s the link: MOBILIS IN MOBILI
Images cropped from a photo by Damien B. Donnelly
There is so much about Damien that we don’t know, so many talents that he gradually reveals to us. I knew he could right, and take photos, then he reveals he can paint and draw. Now he shows his still in acting and filmmaking. I’m waiting for him to be the singing star in a self-produced musical. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The word enigmatic came to me just now, it’s a word I like! One search result on it had “It’s no mystery where the adjective enigmatic comes from: It’s rooted in the Greek word for riddle.” His creative work is like that,, lots of layers, lots of meaning! Plays with the boundaries of my mind… which could do with a bit of stretching! It’s good exercise haha 🙂 Free the mind and all that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really like your description of how Damien’s works can affect us. I would go one step further and note that for me he had that same effect on my emotions, when he speaks of events in his life, of memories, of growing older, or of society’s effort to have us conform. He forces me to think and feel in ways that are somethings a little uncomfortable, but that is almost certainly a good think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Thank you Mike, that’s certainly true for me too 🙂
LikeLike
Thanks for the link. A pleasure to watch. Genius eh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely! Haha.. yeah I know, he’s like a magician, always has another trick up his sleeve 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person