Unbearable

The bearers are bending! –Nigel’s response when I told him my title. This concrete water tank is a sight to see, along one of our favourite NZ lockdown walking routes. I wonder how long the stand will continue to support its heavy burden? We look at it with a mix of horror and fascination! These photos taken by Nigel. Click on either photo to enlarge

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

2 thoughts on “Unbearable

Add yours

  1. You could take bets on how long before it goes, it sure looks inevitable. Was this for watering cattle? (“Bearer” puzzled me, too, and then “load-bearing wall” clicked into place. I think this term from UK, NZ, etc. in U.S. we’d call “girder” when horizontal – – or if vertical, it’d be column, beam, support, etc.)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: