Unbearable

The bearers are bending! –Nigel’s response when I told him my title. This concrete water tank is a sight to see, along one of our favourite NZ lockdown walking routes. I wonder how long the stand will continue to support its heavy burden? We look at it with a mix of horror and fascination! These photos taken by Nigel. Click on either photo to enlarge
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
You could take bets on how long before it goes, it sure looks inevitable. Was this for watering cattle? (“Bearer” puzzled me, too, and then “load-bearing wall” clicked into place. I think this term from UK, NZ, etc. in U.S. we’d call “girder” when horizontal – – or if vertical, it’d be column, beam, support, etc.)
Without context, Nigel’s reply was baffling. I took “bearer” to be animate, like native bearers in Africa.
