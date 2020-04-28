Unbearable

The bearers are bending! –Nigel’s response when I told him my title. This concrete water tank is a sight to see, along one of our favourite NZ lockdown walking routes. I wonder how long the stand will continue to support its heavy burden? We look at it with a mix of horror and fascination! These photos taken by Nigel. Click on either photo to enlarge

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)