Anzac Day, Tapanui NZ

Anzac Day poppies brighten a property in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Taken 25 April 2020 by Liz. Marks the anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign of the First World War. More info

2 thoughts on “Anzac Day, Tapanui NZ

  1. I love the bright red stylized poppies! I must confess, Liz, that I knew almost nothing about ANZAC Day and did not realize previously how important this day of commemoration is in both New Zealand and Australia.

    1. Over 2700 NZers were killed in the Gallipoli Campaign, 18,000 killed in WW1. It affected every little community in NZ, there are numerous memorials scattered throughout our NZ countryside – even in tiny localities that have nothing else save farms nearby.

