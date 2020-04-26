Anzac Day, Tapanui NZ Anzac Day poppies brighten a property in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Taken 25 April 2020 by Liz. Marks the anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign of the First World War. More info Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Anzac Day, Tapanui NZ” Add yours I love the bright red stylized poppies! I must confess, Liz, that I knew almost nothing about ANZAC Day and did not realize previously how important this day of commemoration is in both New Zealand and Australia. LikeLike Reply Over 2700 NZers were killed in the Gallipoli Campaign, 18,000 killed in WW1. It affected every little community in NZ, there are numerous memorials scattered throughout our NZ countryside – even in tiny localities that have nothing else save farms nearby. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
