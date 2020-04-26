Autumn Gold Late yesterday afternoon I struck gold, this autumn beauty, found further along our street in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. By Liz, using Nigel’s cellphone. Click on photo to enlarge Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Autumn Gold” Add yours That is stunning. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks so much! We were blessed with lovely late afternoon sun and gorgeous blue sky 🙂 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
That is stunning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much! We were blessed with lovely late afternoon sun and gorgeous blue sky 🙂
LikeLike