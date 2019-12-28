Starting Over

Yesterday while still in Dunedin we chose a new camera that I’ll be able to start learning how to use. So exciting! To be honest I hate learning anything new but I’d got really frustrated with the lack of detail and poor colour rendition in my basic cellphone camera. This afternoon back home I ventured out into a not-very-nice day to try it out for the first time. It was really gusty outside and threatening to rain any minute – not the best for taking my first pictures but I was thrilled with the results achieved with simply using the ‘Intelligent-Auto’ setting. These are my first three photos and the only ones I’ve taken so far. I don’t even know how to shift the focus from the centre yet!

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

This Cornus or dogwood a few blocks down the road from home has been looking stunning, although a bit past it now. Still a beauty in my eyes. I haven’t edited this at all, just resized and saved. It was the last photo I took (used the zoom).

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Same Cornus, this is the second photo taken. Got blown out in some of the white so I’ve adjusted for brightness and saturation.

And now my very first photo taken, a church just up the road. Slightly increased the saturation.

The camera is a Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ220.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)