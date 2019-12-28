Starting Over

Yesterday while still in Dunedin we chose a new camera that I’ll be able to start learning how to use. So exciting! To be honest I hate learning anything new but I’d got really frustrated with the lack of detail and poor colour rendition in my basic cellphone camera. This afternoon back home I ventured out into a not-very-nice day to try it out for the first time. It was really gusty outside and threatening to rain any minute – not the best for taking my first pictures but I was thrilled with the results achieved with simply using the ‘Intelligent-Auto’ setting. These are my first three photos and the only ones I’ve taken so far. I don’t even know how to shift the focus from the centre yet!

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

This Cornus or dogwood a few blocks down the road from home has been looking stunning, although a bit past it now. Still a beauty in my eyes. I haven’t edited this at all, just resized and saved. It was the last photo I took (used the zoom).

Click on the photo to enlarge.

cornus_01_1200w

Same Cornus, this is the second photo taken. Got blown out in some of the white so I’ve adjusted for brightness and saturation.

cornus_02_1200w

And now my very first photo taken, a church just up the road. Slightly increased the saturation.

church_tapanui_1200w

The camera is a Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ220.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

5 thoughts on “Starting Over

Add yours

  2. Go you!! It’ll be so much fun but alas the housework will be neglected – Lol. I got my new camera about a year ago and am still learning it. I’m going to do a short photography course next year. Go to the next level – 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: