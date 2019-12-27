To be or Not to be

That is the question when you’re driving along the highway, comfortably cocooned in the car. It’s easy to go with the flow, enjoy the view from the window and not stop to experience what’s on offer outside. Yesterday we’d just passed Waldronville as we left Dunedin via Brighton Road. And as we crossed a bridge I saw a distant sea, big sand flats, a carpark and a path from there to the beach. And I decided to BE. Nigel is very accommodating of requests to “please turn around and let’s go back to..” whatever it is I’ve spotted. So we ended up in the carpark and had a neat experience BEING as we left the car to explore the beach.

Island Park Recreation Reserve, Dunedin, New Zealand.

South Coast, near Dunedin. Boxing Day 2019.

Click on the photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz. Our reward for ‘being’.

island_park_estuary_1000w

From the carpark we followed a path past a large tidal area that was covered in big patches of low plants. To our joy they were in flower. Then we crossed a huge expanse of flat sandy beach and headed for a gap in the low sand dunes.

Click on the photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz.

island_park_estuary_02_1000w

I mentioned we’d already passed big patches of low plants that were in flower. Here’s a detail photo that Nigel took of the plants and flowers.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

So.. returning to the much anticipated gap in the sand dunes, this is what we saw. Photo taken by Nigel.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

And a photo I took after walking further toward the stream.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

island_park_estuary_05_1000w

Stream photo by Liz. Click on the photo to enlarge.

island_park_estuary_06_1000w

Looking back toward the road with a view of Saddle Hill.

Click on the photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz.

island_park_estuary_07_1000w

The clouds were threatening rain and I decided it was prudent to head back.

Click on the photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz.

island_park_estuary_08_1000w

Map of where we were. There’s a pistol club marked on the map and we could hear shooting but the noise didn’t bother me.

island_park_estuary_09_map

More plant photos if you’re interested …

Both photos taken by Nigel.

This low-growing type of rush interested us. Don’t know if it’s low because of the growing conditions or if it’s low-growing anyway.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

This photo shows how extensive the patches of low plants are.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

8 thoughts on “To be or Not to be

  2. Oh my, I love proper wild beaches where you can go for a walk surrounded by nature and it’s great to see such an expanse of wild flowers. It’s just the sort of place I’d like to ‘be’. 🙂

  3. Judging by the lovely photos taken by Nigel and yourself, it most definitely appears that it is far better to be than not to be! I had earlier repeated elsewhere a favorite quote about nature walks and as a good quote bears repeating and that it seems fitting for your post, I will share it with Nigel and you. “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.” – John Muir. Hope your holidays have been filled with joy, peace and love. Thank-you! P.S. Did you take these photos with your new camera?

    1. The quote is very apt and usually true of our forays! No these were not taken with the new camera. We’d only just bought it an hour before and it was boxed and in my handbag as I didn’t dare to leave it in the car at the carpark.

