To be or Not to be

That is the question when you’re driving along the highway, comfortably cocooned in the car. It’s easy to go with the flow, enjoy the view from the window and not stop to experience what’s on offer outside. Yesterday we’d just passed Waldronville as we left Dunedin via Brighton Road. And as we crossed a bridge I saw a distant sea, big sand flats, a carpark and a path from there to the beach. And I decided to BE. Nigel is very accommodating of requests to “please turn around and let’s go back to..” whatever it is I’ve spotted. So we ended up in the carpark and had a neat experience BEING as we left the car to explore the beach.

Island Park Recreation Reserve, Dunedin, New Zealand.



South Coast, near Dunedin. Boxing Day 2019.

Our reward for 'being'.

From the carpark we followed a path past a large tidal area that was covered in big patches of low plants. To our joy they were in flower. Then we crossed a huge expanse of flat sandy beach and headed for a gap in the low sand dunes.

Click on the photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz.

I mentioned we’d already passed big patches of low plants that were in flower. Here’s a detail photo that Nigel took of the plants and flowers.



So.. returning to the much anticipated gap in the sand dunes, this is what we saw. Photo taken by Nigel.



And a photo I took after walking further toward the stream.



Stream photo by Liz. Click on the photo to enlarge.

Looking back toward the road with a view of Saddle Hill.

Looking back toward the road with a view of Saddle Hill.

The clouds were threatening rain and I decided it was prudent to head back.



Map of where we were. There’s a pistol club marked on the map and we could hear shooting but the noise didn’t bother me.

More plant photos if you’re interested …

Both photos taken by Nigel.

This low-growing type of rush interested us. Don’t know if it’s low because of the growing conditions or if it’s low-growing anyway.



This photo shows how extensive the patches of low plants are.



Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)