Hymn of Life: Tulips

I’ve been keeping these photos to show you on a Sunday. For me right now it’s Sunday afternoon in Spring yet for many of you it’ll be Sunday morning in Autumn! We found this magnificent sculpture in a public park near Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. The wonderful thing is … we didn’t even know it was there, we just happened upon it while wandering aimlessly 🙂  Los Angeles USA, 2010.

Photos taken by Nigel, edited by Liz

Sculpture by Yayoi Kusama

We were so excited to find this wonderful, fantastical sculpture!

— any of the first three photos can be enlarged

hymn_tulips_01

hymn_tulips_02

hymn_tulips_03

hymn_tulips_04

We were leaving the park when we noticed action on the outer edge. A couple were being filmed, dancing near a huge tree. Magic moment!

Click on the photo to enlarge.

bev_dance

Before the sculpture, we’d been admiring some fabulous palms. That’s me standing under the streetlight. We LOVE LA and LA loved us right back 🙂

rodeo_palms_01

rodeo_palms_02

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: