Hymn of Life: Tulips

I’ve been keeping these photos to show you on a Sunday. For me right now it’s Sunday afternoon in Spring yet for many of you it’ll be Sunday morning in Autumn! We found this magnificent sculpture in a public park near Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. The wonderful thing is … we didn’t even know it was there, we just happened upon it while wandering aimlessly 🙂 Los Angeles USA, 2010.

Photos taken by Nigel, edited by Liz

Sculpture by Yayoi Kusama

We were so excited to find this wonderful, fantastical sculpture!

— any of the first three photos can be enlarged

We were leaving the park when we noticed action on the outer edge. A couple were being filmed, dancing near a huge tree. Magic moment!

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Before the sculpture, we’d been admiring some fabulous palms. That’s me standing under the streetlight. We LOVE LA and LA loved us right back 🙂

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

