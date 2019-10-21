Very keen to show you this beautiful rhododendron that we photographed at our wonderful local plant nursery in Tapanui when we visited on Saturday 19 October. The colour of the blooms is sensational! Blue Mountain Nurseries, Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Rhodo Seaview Sunset

Available at Blue Mountain Nurseries, Tapanui.

From the sign it appears that the flowers mature pure yellow.. this is one fascinating rhododendron! What do YOU think readers ???

First photo taken by Liz and the rest by Nigel. The first three aren’t edited except for cropping and resizing. We took the photos out in the open yard of the nursery and I think they give a pretty good indication of the colour as we saw it. — Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

