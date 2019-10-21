Very keen to show you this beautiful rhododendron that we photographed at our wonderful local plant nursery in Tapanui when we visited on Saturday 19 October. The colour of the blooms is sensational! Blue Mountain Nurseries, Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Rhodo Seaview Sunset
Available at Blue Mountain Nurseries, Tapanui.
From the sign it appears that the flowers mature pure yellow.. this is one fascinating rhododendron! What do YOU think readers ???
First photo taken by Liz and the rest by Nigel. The first three aren’t edited except for cropping and resizing. We took the photos out in the open yard of the nursery and I think they give a pretty good indication of the colour as we saw it. — Liz
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Beautiful! 😊
Thank you, it’s pretty special I think.
When I read the title of your post, I did not expect photos of a flower. What a lovely, if unusual name for a plant.
I could’ve made my title “Seaview Sunset Surprise” 🙂
All of ours are pretty much solid color. These are lovely.
Really loved seeing these with the two contrasting colours, the light lemon colour inside is very pretty and the outer colour is very bold.
Fantastic!
Thank you.. a real beauty!
